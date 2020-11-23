Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said his earlier statement about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was not meant to disrespect the veteran leader, and making such statements is common in politics.

"I did mean to disrespect Sharad Pawar in any way. Whenever I have spoken about Pawar ji, I spoke with respect. We also talk about Uddhav Ji (Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray). He also knows that such things are said in politics but he or his party workers never said anything. Everyone knows that such things are not said from the heart," said Patil.

Patil, in an earlier statement, has called the NCP chief a weak leader.

"Before entering politics, I used to think Sharad Pawar was a great leader. But, when I came into politics, I realized that Sharad Pawar is a very small leader. He does not practise," Patil had said.

His statement has garnered the criticism of many NCP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who slammed the BJP leader for the comment.

"Some leaders especially of opposition make comments about Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar). They must understand what is the culture of Maharashtra and to what level they are falling by making such statements. Those who do not even have respect in society are making such a statement," said Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

