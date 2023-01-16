Patna (Bihar) [India], January 15 (ANI): RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Sunday said that the Bihar Education minister's statement on Ramanayana is taken out of context to divert from the real issues.

On Chandrashekhar's controversy on the Ramcharitmanas, Mrityunjay Tiwari said," Unnecessary controversy is created on Ramcharitmanas." He clarified that the statement is taken out of context.

"His context was different; he is not questioning lord Rama or Ramayana. He is only raising questions on a few particular sentences," RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

He alleged that the BJP is hyping up the issue to divert from the real issues.

"It is to divert from the real issues. The RJD has been fighting for the oppressed. We Samajwadis are those who preach Ramayana," he said while appealing to the people to not fall for BJP's trap.

"It is unfortunate that our own partners are falling for the BJP's trap," he added. Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar stoked controversy when he said that the Ramayana spreads discrimination and hatred in society.

Speaking on the upcoming general elections he said that the best match for the PM's position is no one but Nitish Kumar and people are eager to remove the current government from power.

Mrityunjay Tiwari said," People are ready to uproot this government soon. Nitish Kumar is the most eligible for the position of the PM."

He further justified," The opposition doesn't agree yet but when the whole opposition will discuss, it will realize that no one is a better match than Nitish Kumar for the PM's chair." (ANI)

