Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): The reshuffle in Karnataka cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the state government's failure in handling Covid-19 and huge corruption, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has proved that his government in which corruption is at its peak, has failed in handling the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka. The government is responsible for deaths that have been reported due to the COVID-19 in the state."

"Even today they don't know how to manage the situation. They opened a huge COVID-19 centre but none of the patients visited there because of the bad infrastructure and lack of confidence in his government and finally, the ten thousand bedded centre had to be closed and this brought shame to Karnataka," added Shivakumar.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K has been given the additional charge of Health Ministry, replacing B Sriramulu.

The State Health Ministry has increasingly become important amid the COVID-19 crisis with Karnataka recording the second-highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra.

According to the health ministry, there are 1,20,289 active cases in the state while 5,80,054 people have been recovered with 9,966 deaths so far. (ANI)

