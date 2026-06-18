India News | Char Dham Yatra: Rudraprayag Police Launch Special Drive to Curb Criminal Activities, Strengthen Law and Order

Police are patrolling during night hours in the district to ensure public safety.(Photo/ANI)

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster law and order and deter criminal activities, the Rudraprayag district police have launched a specialised enforcement campaign, intensifying night foot patrols across major markets, sensitive zones, and high-traffic locations.

Under the directions of SP Rudraprayag Niharika Tomar, police personnel from all police stations and outposts have been carrying out late-night foot patrols.

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During the patrols, security arrangements in key marketplaces, public places, and sensitive areas are being closely monitored and reviewed.

Speaking on the security arrangements to ANI, SP Niharika Tomar stated that police personnel are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil across all Dhams and key transit points.

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"During the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the police are continuously conducting various security operations at all the Dhams. During night and evening hours, police personnel are deployed on foot in crowded places. In addition, vehicles are checked at various barriers and checkpoints," the SP said.

The SP further emphasised that the checking drives are aimed at curbing both traffic violations and the movement of illegal items.

"We check vehicles for traffic violations and remain vigilant against illegal substances, including alcohol, drugs, and illegal weapons," she added.

In a bid to maintain a robust security net, the district police are also conducting surprise inspections at lodging facilities.

"To ensure the safety of pilgrims attending the Char Dham Yatra, we also inspect hotels and dhabas. We verify the ID cards of those staying in accommodations and check their details to ensure a safe and secure Yatra," Tomar informed.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 22 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

All of the four temples of Char Dham - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- were opened in April 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)