Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): The opening of Chardham Yatra will be considered after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat returns from Delhi, informed Shatrughan Singh the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister.

"The opening of Chardham Yatra will only be considered after the Chief Minister returns from Delhi", Singh told ANI on Tuesday.

After considering all aspects, the government will take a final call regarding the Yatra, he added.

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday postponed its order to open the Chardham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal told ANI that the hearing is underway at Nainital High Court regarding the Chardham Yatra. (ANI)

