Guwahati, Mar 17 (PTI) With over 4,300 cases of child marriage registered in Assam since the government's crackdown on the social ill last month, charge sheets in 889 cases have been filed so far, state director general of police GP Singh said on Friday.

Singh said he was hopeful that charge sheets in the remaining cases will also be possible by April-end.

Addressing a press conference here, the Assam DGP said, “We have registered 4,363 cases of child marriage since February 3. We have been able to file charge sheets in 889 cases till now”.

The state government launched a crackdown on child marriage on February 3, leading to registration of 4,262 cases and 3,145 arrests till February 28.

A Rs 200-crore ‘State Mission' to eliminate child marriage by 2026 was announced by state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Thursday.

Assam has a high rate of maternal and infant mortality, with child marriage being the primary cause, according to reports by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

