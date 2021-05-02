By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI ): With the election results and trends showing Congress suffering defeats in Kerala and Assam again and faring poorly in West Bengal and Puducherry, Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said on Sunday that the "chastening election results" are an SOS for the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the need for demonstrable and purposive action to address the organisational and communication gaps was never more evident.

Kumar, a former union minister, told ANI that Congress must secure internal cohesiveness and establish an emotional connect with the people to to retain its resilience and relevance in national politics.

"The chastening election results are an SOS for the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok sabha elections. The need for demonstable and purposive action to address the organisational and communication gaps was never more evident. For Congress to retain its resilience and relevance in national politics it must secure internal cohesiveness and establish an emotional connect with the people.It needs to work on its messaging and accurately assess the barometer of popular sensitivities," he said.

He said that at the present juncture and considering the political realities, Sonia Gandhi's "unifying leadership of the party is necessary".

"The foremost task is to keep the party together through an extensive reach-out problem and to enlarge the network of political alliances while involving all leaders in rejuvenating the party," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)