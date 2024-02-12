New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court on Monday that during their investigation, a chat surfaced between Hemant Soren and his associate Binod Singh containing information regarding proposed structures over immovable properties that need to be investigated.

The ED said that the content of the chat has been printed on 201 pages.

Hemant Soren was requested to produce his mobile phone, on which he had conversations and chats with Binod Singh, the ED said.

However, Soren submitted frivolous reasons for not producing his mobile phone in order to conceal information associated with the properties acquired and possessed by him, which are proceeds of crime, the ED said.

The scrutiny of the WhatsApp chat between Binod Sigh and Hemant Soren has led to the identification of a plan or map of the proposed banquet, shared by Binod Singh to Hemant Soren on April 6, 2021.

The location of the proposed banquet mentioned in the said plan matches the 8.5 acres of land, which was illegally acquired and possessed by Hemant Soren, the ED said.

The Special PMLA (The Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court on Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by three days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

The JMM leader was on February 7 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days. Earlier during the day, the former CM was produced before the Court amid heavy security.

Hemant Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the Chief Minister before that. (ANI)

