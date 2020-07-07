Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 (ANI): A 'Dola', man-made stretcher was used to help a pregnant woman reach the hospital for delivery in Kondagaon district.

During the rainy season, it becomes difficult to take any vehicle to the village area as there are no roads.

TR Kunwar, Chief Medical Health Officer Kondagaon told ANI, "We received a call asking for an ambulance for a pregnant woman from Mohanbeda village. But due to rain, it was not possible to take the ambulance to the village. Workers from the hospital took the 'dola' and helped the woman reach the hospital after covering 3km distance."

"She reached the hospital on time for delivery. We performed the surgery and she gave birth to a healthy baby girl," said Kunwar.

"Both mother and child are healthy," Kunwar added.

Ajay Kumar Nirmal, an employee of the hospital said, "This type of emergency service is very visible during the rainy season and we handle it."

"It is my duty to provide health service to people facing all circumstances," he added. (ANI)

