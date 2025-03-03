New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday condemned the "shameful" remarks about Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, stating that the Opposition party's "mindset has become very cheap."

"This is a shameful comment made by Shama Mohamed, the official spokesperson of the Congress. It is clear that this is the Congress's official stand. I feel sad that she is talking like this about the Captain of the biggest and most respected team. Their mindset has become very cheap," Sirsa told ANI.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Congress party is trying to send a message that the Congress will oppose every patriot who does good for the country.

"They have an issue that Rohit Sharma, an Indian winning captain, has done good for the country and defeated New Zealand. This also questions the patriotism of the Congress party. This is now amply clear in front of the people of India that those who support India are patriotic, who do good for India will be opposed by the Congress party; those who speak against the country will be supported," Bhandari said.

Congress spokesperson Mohamed clarified on Monday that her remark was "generic" and asked, "what is wrong in saying? It is a democracy..."

Mohamed in a post on X, which she subsequently deleted, said that the Indian cricket team's captain needs to "lose weight," and called him the country's "most unimpressive captain."

Mohamed's remarks followed after Rohit Sharma was dismissed after 15 runs off 17 balls during a match against New Zealand for the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI today, the Congress' National spokesperson said, "It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sports person should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy..."

Congress party on Monday sidelined itself from Mohamed's remarks. Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X and said that the remarks do not reflect the party's position.

"Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future," Khera said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," the Congress leader added.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)