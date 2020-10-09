Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Iqbal Unnisa, a woman in Hyderabad has sought help from the Central government in bringing her son back from Saudi Arabia, who was in jail for nearly 3 years after he was cheated by a Pakistani national.

While talking to ANI, Unnisa said that his son Viquar Ahmed took a loan from a Pakistani national but could not repay and hence went to jail. Now, he is released from prison and living in Dammam of Saudi Arabia.

"I am a resident of Hyderabad, a mother of three daughters and two sons. I lost one son during the Ramzan festival this year and the second son Viquar Ahmed went to Saudi Arabia, 7 years ago. He found a job in a pioneer electronic company," she added.

"While working, he started a business along with a Pakistani person. The latter betrayed my son. Then my son took money from a Palestinian. Though he repaid a few amount of the money taken but as he lost his job due to lockdown, he could not repay the whole amount. For this, he was sent to jail where he spent two years and eight months in the prison. Now he is released from the prison on surety bond due to COVID-19 Pandemic. He was in Sumeshi jail, And now at present, he is staying in Dammam," she said.

Appealing help from the government, she said, "It has been 7 years since I last met my son. I request the Indian Embassy and the Indian government to help me meet my son and to bring him back to India."

Viquar Ahmed who is in Saudi Arabia said, "I am from Telangana. I came to Saudi Arabia in 2007. I was working in the Toshiba company in Jeddah. I later started mobile work. I borrowed 90,000 riyals (Rs 17.58 lakhs) from a Philistine national for business. As my business was good, I paid 24,000 riyals in 9 months."

"My suppliers who happened to be Yemeni and Pakistani nationals cheated me and handed me duplicate handsets. They took away my money. The Philistine national filed a case against me. I was jailed for 2 years, 8 months as I could not repay the amount. Due to COVID-19, I was released from jail. I am in Dammam. My brother who was handicapped has died. I request the Indian government to take me to my home," he added. (ANI)

