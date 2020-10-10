Chandrapur, Oct 10 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after he lost Rs 15,000 to an online shopping site while ordering a smartphone for his Class XII studies, Chandrapur police in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

Rohit Rajendra Jambhule from Puyardand in Chimur tehsil jumped into the well and ended his life after paying Rs 10,000 online and managing to raise with great difficulty the remaining Rs 5,000 to be paid on delivery, Assistant Inspector Vinod Jambhule of Bhisi police station said.

"He hails from a poor family and was shocked when he reached the local post office along with his mother to take delivery of his smartphone and found two wallets and a waist belt in the parcel," the API said.

"He called on the numbers available on the shopping site but could not connect and realised he had been cheated. Rohit left his home on Thursday, and his body was found in a nearby well on Friday," the official informed.

A case was registered on Rohit's mother's complaint, and probe was underway to find out those responsible for the chain of events that led to the Class XII student's death, he said.

