Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Tarapur area of Palghar on late Tuesday night.

The incident took place at a factory in MIDC industrial area. A series of explosions were heard due to the fire.

Later, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are being made to put the fire under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

