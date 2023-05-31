Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Two men were burnt alive when a tanker carrying chemical hit a roadside eatery and caught fire in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night on a highway under the Sindhari police station area.

Also Read | Lumpy Skin Disease Found in Cows, Meghalaya Government Declares Several Villages in Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills District As Infected.

According to police, the tanker driver, Nimbaram, lost control over the vehicle and hit the 'dhaba'.

"The tanker caught fire and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, Bhanwararam, who ran the hotel, also got trapped and was killed," SHO, Sindhari, Surendra Kumar said.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Gujarat: 70-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat at Garbada Forest Range in Dahod District.

He said the flames could be doused in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two other shops adjacent to the dhaba also got damaged in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)