India News | Chennai: 412 Agniveervayu Trainees Complete Training; Air Vice Marshal Golani Reviews Passing Out Parade at AFS Avadi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 412 Agniveervayu trainees from the Automobile Technician branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have completed their training at the Mechanical Transport Training Institute, marking a significant milestone in their induction into the armed forces.

A formal Passing Out Parade was held on June 12, 2026, at Air Force Station Avadi in Chennai to mark the completion of their training and to formally review the achievements of the graduating batch.

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Air Vice Marshal Atul Laxmandas Golani reviewed the parade and congratulated the trainees for completing their tough and intensive training.

Addressing the Agniveervayu trainees, Air Vice Marshal Golani encouraged them to serve the nation with professionalism, discipline, teamwork and a strong spirit of dedication. He also urged them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building in their future assignments within the Indian Air Force.

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On Saturday, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and President of India, Droupadi Murmu, reviewed the Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

The parade is being held at the historic Chetwode Building Drill Square, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also present on the occasion.

A total of 515 Gentleman and Lady Cadets, including nine women cadets, will be commissioned into the Indian Army upon completion of the parade. The graduating contingent also includes 34 officer cadets from 16 friendly foreign nations, who will join the armed forces of their respective countries.

This year's parade holds special significance and marks a historic milestone in the 94-year history of the Indian Military Academy. For the first time ever, a batch of women officer cadets is graduating from IMA and will be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Telangana, marking the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of the Indian Air Force.

During the ceremony, Singh congratulated the trainees for successfully completing their training. Empowering them to become part of a historic journey, he recalled the contributions made by the Indian Air Force, from the war in Kashmir through the Srinagar airlift during 1947-48 to the decisive air strikes on Dhaka in 1971. (ANI)

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