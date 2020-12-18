Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 18 (ANI): Air Customs at Chennai International Airport seized gold worth Rs 49.6 lakh and arrested one person in two different cases on Friday, an official said.

The commissioner of Customs said based on intelligence, one Safiullah Abdul Wahith (34) and Sahabtheen Sahubar Sathik (37) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai, were intercepted at the exit. "On personal search, two bundles of gold paste (one from each) weighing 211 grams were recovered from their rectum, which yielded 182 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 9.4 lakh on extraction," a press release read.

"In another case, one Rawther (44) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai, was also intercepted at the exit. On his personal search, one 49-gram gold cut bit valued at Rs 2.5 lakh was recovered from his pant pocket. Further, three bundles of gold paste weighing 810 grams were recovered from his rectum, which yielded 741 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 37.7 lakh on extraction. Total 790 grams of gold valued at Rs 40.2 lakh was recovered under the Customs Act. He was later arrested," it said.

Further investigation is in progress, said the commissioner of Customs at Chennai International Airport. (ANI)

