Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs recovered a foreign postal parcel containing 270 pills suspected to be MDMA, a narcotic substance valued at Rs 8 lakhs on Friday. One person was detained.

The parcel arrived from Wolverhampton near Birmingham, UK at Foreign Post Office, Chennai.

On examination the parcel was found to contain blue colour pills. The pills tested positive for MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), a narcotics substance. These pills known as 'Blue Punisher' bear a skull mark and are in high demand in UK as they contain high MDMA content, read a statement.

The parcel had incomplete consignee name and was addressed to a person in Thiruvallur district. A search was conducted at the address and a person was found residing there who has been detained to ascertain his role in the smuggling of the drugs.

Earlier Chennai Air Customs had seized ecstasy pills arriving from Germany and Netherlands. (ANI)

