Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI): Since January this year, the Chennai Airport has handled 44.26 MT of inbound vaccine and related cargo domestically, the Airport Authority of India informed on Monday.

"From 12th January 2021 till 15th May 2021, the Chennai airport has handled 44.26 MT of inbound vaccine and related cargo domestically. The bulk of the vaccine tonnage received were Covishield vaccine shipments through Pune/Mumbai Airports and Covaxin vaccine shipment through Hyderabad Airport," the statement informed.

It added that an exclusive vaccine corridor was established by AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited) and AAI team for smooth delivery of vaccines to the consignee on arrival.

Additionally, From May 1 to May 15, the Chennai Airport has received oxygen concentrator shipments to the tune of 9.53 MT.

On the international front, Chennai Airport has received 402.39MT of inbound medical essentials till May 15 2021. Most of the consignment can be attributed to oxygen concentrators and medical equipment received from Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Singapore, Doha, Kunming, Istanbul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and France.

Since May 1, the Indian Air Force has brought 900 oxygen cylinders from the UK and 256 oxygen cylinders from Singapore. Oxygen concentrators are also brought in from domestic destinations. Last week also saw an IAF aircraft airlifting liquid oxygen tanker from Chennai Airport," the statement added.

Chennai Airport has also organised Covid vaccination camp for employees of AAI and approximately 2,000 frontline workers have been vaccinated. (ANI)

