Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged protests near the Madras High Court in Chennai in Tuesday as advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri was sworn in as additional judge of the court.

The protest was held over her "controversial" statements against minorities.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea against the appointment of Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

Victoria Gowri took oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court, while the hearing was going on in the apex court.

The Bench of Justices Sanjeev Khanna and BR Gavai said that the Collegium must have considered such material and passing a judicial order now would amount to going against the Collegium's wisdom.

The apex court also said that the appointment of Victoria Gowri is only as an additional judge and the Collegium can reconsider its decision and not make her permanent after her tenure as an additional judge is over.

Victoria Gowri was appointed as an additional judge in the Madras High Court on Monday and the announcement had come minutes before the lawyer sought an urgent hearing.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju yesterday in a tweet shared a list of whose appointment for the judgeship was cleared by the Centre.

A section of the Madras High Court bar had sent a representation to the CJI urging the Collegium to recall the proposal of appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri as a judge.

The proposal regarding advocate Victoria Gowri became controversial after certain statements made against minorities surfaced in the public domain.

The plea against her elevation accused Victoria Gowri of exhibiting "strong prejudice" against citizens on the ground of their religious affiliation.

It also questioned her political affinity, saying she has been a National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI Chandrachud had on January 17 proposed Victoria Gowri's name, along with that of the others, for elevation to the Madras High Court. (ANI)

