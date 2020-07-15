Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a novel venture, five differently-abled friends have come together to start a restaurant in Chennai where sign language is the only mode of communication for the patrons as well as for the staff.

Rathinam, Pramila, Manikandan, Sudhish, and Santhosh, all of whom suffer from speech and hearing disability, have come together for running Salem RR Biriyani with support from a trust named Voice for the Voiceless.

Speaking about the venture and the experience it offers, Rathinam, a sportswoman and coach, said that her certificates and proficiency in sports had not helped her during the COVID-19 crisis phase due to which she had turned to the restaurant to seek employment.

"At the time of COVID-19 pandemic my hundreds of sports certificates did not help, but I didn't lose my confidence. Many people from auto drivers to IT employees have been worrying about the present and future during the lockdown but I thought, why can't I give a message and try to overcome my struggle," Rathinam, on whose behalf a sign-language translator spoke told ANI here.

Upon being questioned whether the current low customer turnout, owing to the crisis would be an impediment to their enterprise, she said, "We can survive, our restaurant is unique and embodies a different world of sign language."

Meanwhile, Karpagam, CEO of Voice for the Voiceless trust which helped the friends conceptualize and set up the restaurant said the idea had come to her while dining with a group consisting entirely of differently-abled persons.

"I went to have lunch with a differently-abled group and came up with the idea to start a restaurant with only differently-abled people. Through various sources, I contacted the owner of Salem RR, and he generously agreed to give an entirely furnished hotel which he was running to these people," Karpagam said.

"These people are not the employees, but the entrepreneurs here and they take care of everything from cooking, billing to delivery they take care of everything. It gives a unique experience to the patrons and spreads awareness about the sign language and the community," she added.

Patrons of the restaurant said they were mildly shocked and surprised by the concept and the efficiency of the people involved in its functioning and implored others to come forward for the tasty delicacies on offer and the unique experience.

"I came here to taste the food but was really surprised to see it is completely operated by differently-abled persons. They displayed a beautiful non-verbal mode of communication and along with it they also have pride in the way they serve. I am really looking forward to enjoying a meal here after the COVID-19 crisis ends so that we can interact more with them," a patron told ANI here. (ANI)

