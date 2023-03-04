Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Chennai Press Club (CPC) on Saturday urged journalists working in northern States to reach out to the Tamil Nadu government, police and media personnel here to cross check claims being made in respect of migrant workers.

It is the basic responsibility of journalists and media organisations to verify information shared by anyone, the CPC said.

"Chennai Press Club urges journalists in north India and other places to get in touch with their counterparts to seek help in verifying information before it is reported," CPC Joint Secretary Barathi Thamizhan said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu is a peaceful State and it is unfortunate that unverified reports have appeared in north India falsely claiming that migrant workers are unsafe in Tamil Nadu and that they are being attacked.

The TN government and police have taken all efforts to ensure the safety of migrant workers.

"If anyone wants to know the ground situation regarding north Indian workers, they can reach out to the Tamil Nadu government and police officials, media personnel in the State and Chennai Press Club," he requested.

