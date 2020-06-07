India News | Chennai School Pays Tribute to Pregnant Elephant Who Died in Kerala

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 7 (ANI): The staff of a school in Chennai paid tribute to the pregnant elephant who died in Kerala's Palakkad after being fed a pineapple stuffed with crackers.

The teachers and staff of Everwin School on Friday light candles to pay tribute to the elephant who died on May 27.

The elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27 after eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said the elephant died standing in river Velliyar after suffering an injury in its lower jaw.

One man has been arrested in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district here, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said on June 5. (ANI)

