Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi participated in the 'Vijay Diwas Santhya' event in Chennai on Monday and paid tributes to the Indian armed forces for the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

He said that the Bangladesh Liberation War was not only a victory for the valiant armed forces, but also a victory for the idea of an "inclusive and harmonious India" for everyone.

"Governor Ravi, at the 'Vijay Diwas Sandhya - Tributes to Indian Armed Forces on the 1971 War Victory' event at@iitmadras, elaborated that the victory in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 was not only a triumph of our valorous Armed Forces but also a victory for the idea of an inclusive and harmonious India. It defeated the communal ideology that led to the partition of our nation at independence and strengthened our resolve to live together as one Kutumbam.," Raj Bhavan stated in a post on X.

He further stressed the need for modernisation of defence to strengthen national security.

"Modernisation on an unprecedented scale is needed to strengthen national security. The Governor further emphasized that it should be implemented with the highest purpose of #Let's make it in India. He reminded that it is the responsibility of the community to honour our brave soldiers and support their families with compassion, saying that this is #FiveCommitments for a Developed India integral," the post added.

The Governor also felicitated the Gallantry Award winners and Veer Naris at the event.

In another post, the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan commemorated the armed forces for the 1971 victory.

"On Vijay Diwas, we salute our Armed Forces for their decisive victory in the 1971 war. Their courage, valour and sacrifices liberated the people of Bangladesh from a reign of terror marked by one of history's darkest chapters - a period of widespread violence and unspeakable suffering. Protecting millions of innocent lives and upholding their human rights and dignity, this victory led to the creation of Bangladesh and serves as a strong reminder to remain ever vigilant against those forces who challenge the unity and integrity of India," Raj Bhavan stated.

Notably, Vijay Diwas is observed every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. (ANI)

