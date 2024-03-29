Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Three people died after a false ceiling collapsed at Sekhmet club in Chennai, an official informed.

The victims were workers of the Club, Joint Commissioner East Zone, Dharmaraj told ANI.

"We have started an investigation. We can only ascertain if a case is made out against anyone once the reason for the collapse is determined. Based on what comes out in in the investigation, the responsibility will be fixed and appropriate action taken," the Joint Commissioner East Zone said.

Further details are awaited.

