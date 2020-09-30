Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 30 (PTI): A woman devotee from Chennai on Wednesday made an offering of Rs 1 crore to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here.

She gave the sum with a request to utilise it for developing the temple-run TV channel 'Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC),' an official of the hill shrine said.

After worship at the temple, the devotee handed over a demand draft for the amount to the Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) A V Dharma Reddy, the official told PTI.

