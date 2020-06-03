India News | Chennai's Tally Crosses 17 K Mark, TN Count Touches 25,872

Chennai, June 3 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 1,286 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 deaths, while for the first time 1,000 plus people tested positive in a single day here, taking the state's infection count to 25,872.

Of the 1,286 new cases, 15 were returness from abroad and 27 from other states and the state capital Chennai alone accounted for 1,012 of the fresh infections, a health department bulletin said.

While Chennai's tally of positive cases rose to 17,598, the state's count has gone up to 25,872 and cumulatively 11,345 were active cases.

As many as 610 people were discharged on Wednesday from varioushospitals and the total now stands at 14,316.

The deceased include senior citizens with co-morbidities like diabetes and a 48-year old man, taking the total number of fatalities up to 208. PTI

