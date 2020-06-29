Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 29 (ANI): Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged that the state government has awarded the consultancy to the multinational firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for an e-mobility project without inviting tenders and demanded the immediate scrapping of the deal.

Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said, "I have raised a very serious allegation that PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed for consultancy without having proper scrutiny and tendering. There are certain norms in allotting consultancy but those were not observed in this case."

Also Read | CJI Bobde Spotted Checking Out Harley Davidson And His Love For Bikes is Evident! (View Pic).

"The PricewaterhouseCoopers company is blacklisted by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Former law commission chairman AP Shah and Prashanth Bhushan have complained to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Prime Minister and Finance Minister about their alleged deals. I want to request CM to scrap this deal and go for tender for the best company," he added.

He further said, "As per the Parliament answer, they are involved in nine cases like Sathyam Scam and Vijay Mallya scam. A company totally prohibited by SEBI."

Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: All About The Killing of Jayaraj and Bennicks That Has Drawn Parallels With George Floyd's Murder.

"How did the Kerala government-appointed such a company? What is the interest of the Chief Minister?" Chennithala raised his concern. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)