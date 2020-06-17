Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:32 AM IST
India News | Cherry Harvest Season Begins in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): The harvesting of cherry fruit crop has started in full swing in Kashmir valley. The fruit is among some crops harvested in Kashmir in the early summers.

Cherry is mostly grown in Kashmir's Sialkot and Shalimar zones.

Speaking to ANI, Horticulture Development Officer Saima said: "Cherry is cultivated in Srinagar district on 333 hectares of land and we produce nearly 3,000 metric tons of cherry in the district".

"It is the main fruit in the Valley after Strawberry. It is mostly grown on the Sialkot and Shalimar zones," she added.

During the cherry harvesting season, workers from Rajouri and other districts arrive here to earn their livelihood, said one of the farmers, adding that this year's production is good.

"Earlier, there were 5-6 varieties of cherry-Avval, Italy, Mishry, Makhmaly, Double and Hybrid. But now the horticulturist has exported these varieties to improve the production. These new varieties demand fewer efforts to grow and offer better results," a worker said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

