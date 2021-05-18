New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved an order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl.

Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar said that he will pronounce the order today.

The Court reserved the order after hearing the submission of both sides.

Sushil Kumar was represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and lawyer RS Jakhar while Delhi Police was represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava.

Sushil Kumar's counsel said that he is the only Indian to have won two Olympic medals in an individual sport and allegations against him are unfounded, baseless, scurrilous and preposterous, which have been made against him maliciously with the only motive to humiliate and injure his reputation.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava urged the court to dismiss Kumar's plea on the ground that there is electronic evidence against him where he could be seen hitting with a stick.

Kumar's counsel questioned the aspect of seizure of his passport and the police are silent on this aspect.

The Public Prosecutor said that we are proud of Sushil Kumar and his passport is kept as they were apprehending that he might flee from the Country.

PP Shrivastava also submitted that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Sushil Kumar so, respecting the court's order, they have to arrest him.

In his bail application, Sushil Kumar's counsel said that "the gravamen of the allegations against the Applicant (Kumar) is that on May 5, 2021, the applicant was allegedly involved in a brawl in the parking of Chattrasal Stadium (where the Applicant is allotted accommodation) with three persons named Sonu, Sagar Dhankad and Amit Kumar. To the knowledge of Petitioner, Sonu is a history-sheeter and is a member of Kala Jatheria's gang and has various criminal cases against him."

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

Wrestler Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case.

Also, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for Ajay, who is also on the run in the same case, Delhi Police officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)