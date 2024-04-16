Kanker, April 16: A total of 18 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region, police said. "An encounter broke out between security forces and security personnel. So far, 18 bodies of Naxals have been recovered from an encounter site in Chhotebethiya of Kanker. A large number of weapons have been recovered. Three jawans have been injured. A search operation is underway," Inspector General of Police (Bastar) P P Sundarraj told ANI. Chhattisgarh Encounter: 18 Naxals Killed in Ongoing Operation in Kanker, Says BSF

"This can be seen as one of the biggest anti-naxal operations in the area. The operation was launched after information of the presence of senior Naxals Shankar, Lalita, Raju, received" Sunddaraj added. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation by teams of BSF (COB Chotebetiya) and DRG was launched on April 16, 2024, in the general area of Binagunda, PS Chotebetiya, Kanker, and Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Encounter: Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, Naxals in Kanker; Two Personnel Injured

SP Kalyan Elisela on Bastar Encounter

Chhattisgarh, Kanker: SP Kalyan Elisela confirmed the deaths of more than 12 Naxalites in the encounter. Top Naxal commander Shankar Rao was killed; he had a reward of Rs 25 lakh. A large quantity of weapons, including 4 AK-47 rifles, was recovered. The number of killed Naxalites… pic.twitter.com/U0O35Tppp9 — IANS (@ians_india) April 16, 2024

While the operation was still in progress, the BSF Operations party came under fire from Naxal cadres, and BSF troops effectively retaliated against them. During the exchange of fire, one BSF personnel sustained a bullet injury to his leg and is out of danger after being evacuated. A total of three jawans are injured. Seven AK series rifles and three light machine guns have been recovered from the place of occurrence. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)