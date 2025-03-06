Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Three people were killed, while at least 12 people were injured, in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 8.10 pm. Out of the total deceased, two are men, while another was a woman.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Primary Health Centre, where they are receiving medical treatment. Two of the 12 injured are seriously injured and have been referred to Narayanpur after first aid.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, earlier today, in a different incident, at least three people lost their lives while 20 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry and overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru.

The accident occurred near Chodimellu village in Eluru when a private travel bus collided with a lorry and overturned. The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada. (ANI)

