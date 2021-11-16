Mahasamund, Nov 16 (PTI) Two persons were held allegedly with 390 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 78 lakh in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | CBI Raids 77 Locations, Detains 10 for Posting, Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar said Jay Prasad Rajwade (23) and Arvind Rajwade (25), both hailing from Surguja district, were held on a tip off that a contraband consignment was being brought into Chhattisgarh from Odisha on National Highway 53.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

"A van was intercepted at Batki village in Singhoda police station limits. The cannabis was stuffed into 390 packets, which were then put in 11 gunny bags that were placed under a load of pumpkins. We have also seized two mobile phones, Rs 1,000 cash and the vehicle used in the crime," the official said.

An NDPS case has been registered, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)