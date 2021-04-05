Jagdalpur, Apr 5 (PTI) Samaiya Madvi, a jawan of the 'Bastariya' Batallion, had promised his family members that he would come home soon on a long leave and enjoy the stay in their "dream house" built by him only two months ago in Awapalli village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

On Saturday, Madvi, who was in his 20s, fell to bullets of Naxals along with 21 other security personnel in a fierce gun battle along the Bijapur-Sukma border.

A jawan of the 'Bastariya' Battalion, which was raised by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to recruit local youths in combating ultras, Madvi had joined the police force as a constable five years ago, his family member said on Monday.

The father of a 10-month-old son, Madvi's dream was to build a house of his own, which became a reality just two months ago, said his cousin brother Shankar Madvi.

"Even the 'Grihpravesh' (rituals performed before entering a new house) ceremony was performed. Madvi had told his family members that he would return soon on leave to enjoy a good time in his house. However, destiny wished otherwise. Instead of Madvi, his mortal remains have reached the new house," he said.

Besides Madvi, seven young men from Bijapur district in the Bastar region also lost their lives while fighting Naxals.

"The martyrdom of these youths from Bastar will cost dear to rebels in the coming days as the people have started speaking against Naxals who have been banking on the support of villagers for their operations," relatives of some of the slain jawans said.

Bheema Sodi, brother of slain District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Narayan Sodi, said resentment was growing among villagers against ultras.

Narayan Sodi was a native of Punnur village, also in Awapalli area.

"There are anger and grief among the villagers, but there is no fear (of Naxals). The ultras are frustrated as many youths from villages have joined the police force," Bheema Sodi said.

Of the total five brothers in the Sodi family, four had joined the police force except me, he recalled.

"I am proud that my brother has sacrificed his life while serving the motherland," Bheema Sodi said.

In Mohada village in Gariaband district, villagers are awaiting the body of slain Special Task Force (STF) constable Sukhsingh Faras.

Faras, who got married one-and-a-half-years ago, became a father just four months ago.

Out of the total 22 jawans killed in the ambush, the CRPF lost eight personnel, including seven commandos of its elite CoBRA unit and a jawan of its Bastariya battalion. Others included eight personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six jawans of the Special Task Force (STF).

One jawan is still missing, according to officials.

