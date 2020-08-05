Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday produced before NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur a key accused in the 2019 murder case of Bhima Mandavi, BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh.

Haripal Singh Chauhan who was arrested on Monday was produced before the special court in Jagdalpur on Tuesday which sent him on a three-day NIA remand.

Earlier on July 30, the NIA had arrested three accused in the murder case.

The three accused identified as Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Kumari Linge Tati belong to the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

BJP MLA Mandavi was killed on April 9, 2019, following which a case was registered at Kuakonda Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 396, 307 and 120B of the IPC, Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act, Sections 3 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, Sections 13(1)(a), 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act."

"It pertains to an IED blast and indiscriminate firing by CPI (Maoist) cadres near Shyamgiri Village of Dantewada district resulting in the death of Bhima Mandavi, the then sitting BJP MLA from the district, and four personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF). The arms and ammunition of the martyred police personnel were also looted by the CPI (Maoist) cadres," a press release added.

Investigation revealed that Laxman Jaiswal, who runs a grocery shop in Nakulnar, provided electric wires, explosive substances and other items for the IED blast carried out by CPI (Maoist) cadres.

While, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap, the ex-Sarpanch of Kakadi Village and Kumari Linge Tati were instrumental in providing logistic support to the Naxalites and were part of the conspiracy. (ANI)

