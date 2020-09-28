Raipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 3,725 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities, taking the total tally to 1,08,458 and the toll to 877, a health official said.

The cumulative count of recoveries went up to 74,537 with 562 people being discharged from various hospitals while 1,355 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 33,044 active cases, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 590 fresh cases, Durg 519, Janjgir-Champa 240, Raigarh 218, Korba 178 and Bastar 169, among other districts, he said.

Of the 13 fatalities, nine occurred on Monday and four on Sunday, he said.

The state recorded over 81,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, the official said.

With total 32,829 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has recorded 408 deaths, he added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,08,458, new cases 3,725, deaths 877, recovered 74,537, active cases 33,044, people tested so far 10,81,521.

