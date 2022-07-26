Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is gearing up to celebrate 'Hareli Tihar' with great pomp.

The state government has undertaken an initiative to celebrate state's popular indigenous festivals like 'Hareli', 'Teeja-Pora', and 'Chher-Chhera' on a grand scale. It has declared a public holiday on Hareli Tihar.

CM Bhaghel will also launch procurement of 'go-mutra' (cow urine) on the occasion as part of its flagship schemes--Godhan Nyay Yojana. For connecting people with the rich tradition and culture of Chhattisgarh, these festivals are being celebrated with much fanfare since last three years, as per a statement from the state government.

"Chhattisgarh is a state with rich culture, tradition and customs which are unique. It is the need of hour to raise cultural awareness of local traditions in youth by celebrating our state's festivals with great zeal and enthusiasm. We must feel proud about our state's cultural legacy and celebrate 'Hareli' with great fervour", said Baghel.

Hareli which marks the beginning of Shravan month is considered to be the first festival of the state and has a special significance for the farmers. This is traditional farm festival and on this auspicious occasion, farmers worship their farm equipment and cows and celebrate this festival with great pomp and show.

Procurement of 'gau-mutra' on the occasion aims to promote organic farming and boost income of the cattle reapers and women groups involved in farming. This will according to government strength the rural economy of the state. The procured cow urine will be used to prepare 'Jeevamrit' (organic liquid fertilizer) and pest control products by local women Self-Help Groups.

The Chief Minister has launched Godhan Nyay Yojana in the year 2020 on the occasion of Hareli, which has become exemplary for other states due to its success in just 2 years. CM will launch this initiative from village Karsa in Patan block of Durg district on July 28. Besides, the latest agricultural equipment such as drone will also be launched through which the appropriate amount of fertilizer and insecticide can be sprayed in a very short span of time.

As a part of 'Hareli' celebrations, traditional games including Gedi Race, spinning top, 'Pitthu', 'Kancha', 'Goli-Chammach', Kho-kho, tug of war, 'Tigga Goti' and 'Gilli Danda' will be organized across the state. Taking a step ahead to promote this popular folk game in schools, the state government has directed to organize Gedi dance competitions in all government and aided schools across the state on Hareli.

Preparation for this grand celebration of the festival have been started in full swing at CM House in Raipur. Large number of common people will join the Hareli celebration at CM House where Baghel will perform the customary rituals and worship the agricultural equipment. (ANI)

