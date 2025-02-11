Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Raipur Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested three suspected Bangladeshis from Mumbai Airport in an operation on Monday.

The Raipur police and ATS brought three accused to Raipur from Mumbai Airport.

Addressing the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lal Umed Singh said that all three have been taken on a three-day remand by the police.

"Three men namely Mohammad Ismail, Sheikh Akbar, and Sheikh Sajan have been arrested based as they are suspected to be Bangladeshis. Doubts have been raised due to the documents found with them, which the Police are investigating. At present, all three have been arrested from Mumbai through ATS and brought to Raipur on transit remand. The Police have taken all three on a three-day remand," he said.

"During the investigation, documents will be compiled and inquiries will be made on all aspects, after which further action will be taken," SSP Singh said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police under the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Mundhe, conducted searches in Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, Kopri Thane, Kalyan, Mumbra and apprehended 16 Bangladeshi intruders on Monday.

Earlier Mumbai's RCF Police on Friday arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens who were living illegally in Chembur's Mahul village for the last five years.

The Bangladeshi nationals -three men and four women were arrested, as per the Mumbai Police. A case has been registered against all the arrested.

On February 6, the Nashik Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals after a team from the Central Crime Branch raided a construction site acting on confidential information, said police.

After the raid suspects were taken into custody as they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship.

Earlier, Delhi Police on Saturday deported 18 and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the Central Delhi district, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Central M Harshavardhan said, "So far, in the special drive being conducted by the Central District, action has been taken against 21 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India. Deportation has been carried out for 18 of them, and 3 have been arrested or apprehended. Two FIRs have been registered in this matter." (ANI)

