Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday left for Bilaigarh as part of 'Bhent Mulakat' programme.

Speaking to reporters near the helipad, he said, "I am going to Bilaigarh for the 'Bhent Mulakat' programme. After that, I will also be visiting two more Assembly constituencies. We have already covered more than 50 constituencies under the programme."

Reacting to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij calling out Baghel's 'demonic mindset' over his statement on Bajrang Dal, Baghel said, "I just said saffron is a mark of utmost sacrifice."

"The monks wear saffron because they make sacrifices throughout their lives. So I asked Bajrang Dal, what have they sacrificed that they roam wearing saffron?" he said.

On External Affairs Minister S jaishankar's remark calling Rahul Gandhi's 'pitai' statement an insult to the soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Baghel said the government should discuss the border issue in Parliament.

"No one is doubting the ability of our soldiers. We all are proud of our soldiers. But, when the session is going on, why is the government not holding a discussion on the issue? Parliament is for having discussions. They brought the 'Agniveer' scheme to further weaken our soldiers," he further said. (ANI)

