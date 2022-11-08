Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday wrote two letters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an investigation into the 'Nagrik Apurti Nigam' (NAN) scam and chit fund scam which took place when Raman Singh-led BJP government was in power in the state.

"I have written two letters to the ED. The first letter is regarding the 'Nagrik Apurti Nigam' (NAN) scam where the names of the former CM and his wife appeared. The second letter is on the Chit fund scam. It's a Rs 6.5 thousand crore scam involving money laundering," said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while talking to reporters.

Chief Minister was walking out of the Congress office, Raipur, after conducting a meeting with the election committee and State's Youth Congress executive, where he discussed the Bhanupratappur bypolls.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi's statement of addressing premier agencies to conduct fair investigation irrespective of any political party, Bhupesh Baghel said that names of the former Chief Minister and his wife have surfaced in the NAN scam, the ED should conduct a fair investigation in it.

Citing a cutout of a prestigious newspaper published on March 10, 2015, CM Baghel said in the letter that the news published in this newspaper alleged the involvement of former Chief Minister Raman Singh in the NAN scam.

After the meeting at the Congress State Office, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off the 'Kisan Samman Rath Yatra' of the Kisan Congress. Kisan Samman Rath Yatra will pass through all the districts of Chhattisgarh and will cover a distance of about 2,500 kms.

Asked about his visit to the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh, Baghel told reporters that he will be staying in Himachal Pradesh till November 10.

Bhupesh Baghel also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a purported video of him, went viral, in which he was heard, asking a rebel leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party to "not contest in the polls.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the rebel leader refused to obey the order given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the commander-in-chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party, even after calling him personally, this shows that BJP is going to lose in the upcoming elections.

"Out of 68 seats, 21 BJP rebels are contesting in the elections. The national President of BJP, JP Nadda, comes from Himachal Pradesh, still 21 rebels are contesting elections this means that the Bharatiya Janata Party is no longer the party they claim to be," Bhupesh Baghel said. (ANI)

