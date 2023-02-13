Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brijmohan Agrawal on Monday targeted the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the recent murder of a BJP leader in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Agrawal said, "Law and order is the subject of the state government. Naxalites killed four office bearers of BJP in the last one month, who is responsible for these murders? The Chief Minister should take the responsibility and should give Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of the deceased workers. The government should take responsibility."

"The government should ensure that the Naxalites neither kill our workers nor common people in the coming days. The Chief Minister Baghel talks a lot that Naxalism has ended after the formation of his government. Who is responsible for the murder of four BJP workers? We believe that the government has become completely negligent. Due to which the Naxalites are getting freedom to commit crimes openly. It will also not be an exaggeration. It will also not be an exaggeration that Naxalites are killing BJP workers under the protection of the government. It is highly condemnable. If the government does not take cognizance in it, then the Congress should also be ready to face it in the coming times," he added.

CM Baghel has been roaming around with evidence of the Jhiram incident in his pocket for the last 9 years. The Chief Minister should be ashamed, who is not ready to take action against the Naxalites who killed their leaders. Naxals activities were gradually decreasing in Chhattisgarh due to the action of the central government, but again it is increasing due to the negligence of the state government, Agrawal added.

He further said, "There is no such person, worker's organisation in the state who is not on the streets. Now this government has become so dictatorial that it has banned them from staging a protest on the streets."

Talking about the expectation from the new governor to be appointed in the state he said, "The governor is a constitutional head and works according to the constitution. We expect the governor to maintain the law and order situation in the state by protecting the constitution. We expect the governor to reduce corruption, control the mafia raaj and the people get their rights in the state." (ANI)

