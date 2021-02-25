(Chhattisgarh) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Electricity Charges (Amendment) Act 2021.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held at Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly premises today.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, the cabinet has approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Electricity Charges (Amendment) Act 2021.

"The cabinet has ratified the decision taken by Company's Board of Directors to shut down both the 120 MW units of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited in Korba," it read.

"In the same sequence, Cabinet has authorized Energy Department to take the decision on alternative use of the vacant land available as a result of the closure of the power plants," it added.

Many other decisions were also taken by during the cabinet meeting today.

Cabinet has decided to procure kodo-kutki and ragi at support price-in the scheduled area of the state.

Cabinet has decided to slacken the TP Rules for transport of minor forest produce in the state. As per this decision, state government has given this exemption to all unspecified minor forest produce except wood, minerals, wildlife products and tendu patta.

Regarding the disposal of unclaimed paddy procured at support price in Kharif marketing year 2019-20, Cabinet has taken following decision- for disposal of the estimated 2.27 lakh metric tonnes of paddy remaining in the post-drought collection center, the target of depositing the remaining 1.72 lakh ton paddy for custom milling has been cancelled and permission to deposit the additional 60,000 tons of rice out of the remaining quantity of 92,000 tons to Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation in the State Pool, against the previously set target of 28.55 lakh tons of rice in Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation.

In the Kharif marketing year 2020-21, 92 lakh metric tons of paddy has been procured at support price. Government of India had given permission to deposit only 24 lakh metric tons of rice in Food Corporation of India. After meeting the requirement of 24 lakh MT under State PDS, 20.5 lakhs metric tons of unallocated paddy is remaining (Surplus), which Cabinet has decided to resolve through committee-level auction. The cabinet sub-committee constituted for paddy procurement and custom milling will approve the highest bid received in the auction. Food department has been authorized to invited the bids for selling price of rice available in the Civil Supplies Corporation. (ANI)

