Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday attended the 15th state-level mass marriage ceremony for specially-abled individuals, organized by the All India Disabled Consciousness Council along with other institutions at Baron Bazar in Raipur.

"Chetna Parishad has been organizing such mass weddings for the last twenty-five years especially when arranging marriages for normal people is a challenging task," Sai told reporters.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

"This is a virtuous task, and the efforts of the Chetna Parishad in organizing marriages for specially-abled individuals deserve appreciation. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and blessings to the 31 couples embarking on a new journey today. May their married lives be filled with happiness and prosperity," CM Sai further said.

He also expressed his deep concern over New Delhi Railway Station stampede, saying that "I am aware of the tragic incident. I pray to God for those who have passed away and pray that their soul rests in peace. I pray for the families of the deceased so that they get the strength to bear such a loss. The incident is unfortunate, lekin ghatna to ghat jaati hai (but it happens). However, an investigation into the incident is underway so that such an incident does not happen again."

Also Read | Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislative Party Meeting To Be Held on February 19; Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 20.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh was announced by the Indian Railways for the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Additionally, the Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)