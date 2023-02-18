Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Dubbing BJP workers as conspirators, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said if they are considering the Naxal attacks as targeted killings, then they should get it investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) but they (BJP) want to do politics.

CM Baghel stated this while talking to media persons in the state capital Raipur on Saturday.

Also Read | Haryana To Get Rs 629 Crore Outstanding Amount of GST Compensation, Says Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

On being asked about the protest staged by BJP against the killing of their party workers in Bastar and use of term targeting killing, the Chief Minister said "These people are conspirators and use new terminology that's why I said that if you think it is targeted killing (which we are considering it as a Naxal attack), then get it investigated by NIA. But they wanted to do politics, therefore a protest was staged."

If they wanted to attract the attention of the administration, then what is the point of troubling the public by staging 'Chakka Jam', instead they should gherao the office of tehsildar and collector, said the CM.

Also Read | India Reaps Pricing Benefits of Crude Oil Imports From Russia.

To a query on yatra taken out by Vishva Hindu Parishad in favour of Hindu Nation, CM Baghel responded that this means all the weapons of BJP have become ineffective in Chhattisgarh and the last one they are using is religion.

He also suggested VHP workers to stage a protest before the Prime Minister as their government at centre is in majority.

Meanwhile, he also requested the saint participating in this yatra to visit 'Ram Van Gaman Path'.

If the saints visit 'Ram Van Gaman Path' it is going to start a new tradition and necessary arrangements to be ensured, said Baghel.

He further pointed out what is the fate of nations that have been formed on the basis of religion, look at Pakistan. Nepal was a Hindu nation earlier, why has it become secular today? But India still stands strong even after facing several attacks due to its culture of respecting everyone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)