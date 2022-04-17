Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday termed Congress party candidate Yashoda Verma's win in the Khairagarh by-poll as people's acceptance of its government policies.

"Our candidate won with a record margin in Khairagarh. People have approved the pro-people welfare policies of the state government," Baghel said.

Taking to social media he further tweeted," Raman Singh referred Khairagarh as his motherland but they lost badly from there."

Yashoda Verma, defeated her BJP rival Komal Janghel, and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC-J) nominee Narendra Soni.

Khairagarh assembly seat had fallen vacant following the death of JCC-J legislator Devvrat Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh. (ANI)

