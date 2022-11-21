Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that the state government would implement three fisheries policies in the state on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

He made the above announcement while addressing a state-level fishermen's conference on World Fisheries Day at Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur on Monday.

The first policy states that there will be no auction, ponds and reservoirs will be given on 10-year leases for fish farming. The second says priority will be given to the fishermen community Dhiwar (Dheemar), Nishad (Kentwat), Kahar, Kahra and Mallah in the allotment. The third policy states that the number of beneficiaries will be doubled due to the reduction in the water area allocation limit per member.

Baghel said, "Nishad community has a very ancient history. Our government has always worked to improve the economic condition of the Kevat community and the Nishad community. Our government has given the status of agriculture to fish farming in the state.

He further said, "The pond was given by the government in the past, but they were working there as labourers. But my effort is to make the fishermen's community stand on its own feet. The BJP government only tried to trick for the last 15 years. BJP should tell what it has done for the Nishad community in the last 15 years. Did it make arrangements for their education and did it help to improve their economic conditions? Our government has worked for all the communities. In the next session, we will open 400 English medium schools. Our government has worked for education, health, employment and culture.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey was also present on the occasion. He said that every year he attain the program with the Chief Minister. CM Baghel helped in the upliftment of the backward classes along with the development of the state. Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh is named after Maa Bilasa. One crossroad in New Raipur will be named after Nishad. The Nishad community will decide idol on whose name will be placed at the crossing, minister Choubey added. (ANI)

