Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday held a meeting to review the arrangements made by his government to treat COVID-19 patients and the measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Informing about the same Baghel tweeted, "A review meeting was held today through video conferencing at the Chief Minister's residence to review the prevention and treatment of Corona infection in the state."

He added that through this video conferencing, he connected with all the Commissioners, District Collectors, Inspector General of Police, CEOs of District Panchayats, Municipal Commissioners, and Chief Health and Medical officers of the state to review the situation of COVID-19 infection and treatment in the Chhattisgarh.

In the meeting, Baghel inquired about the number of occupied beds in district hospitals, COVID centres, and Isolation centres, along with the number of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients in the state.

He also reviewed the amount of COVID testing done in the state and the availability of essential infrastructure for treatment.

