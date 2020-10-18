Patna, Oct 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here.

The song "Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar" has been prepared by the party's social media team, a statement from the Bihar unit of the Congress said.

In the song, the grand old party has highlighted poor condition of education, huge unemployment, rising corruption, uncontrolled crime and failure to deal with surging coronavirus cases in the state during 15 years rule of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The song emphasised on change of government in the state to bring allround developent.

Congress has been fighting the ongoing Bihar elections as a partner of Grand Alliance spearheaded by the RJD.

The grand old party has got 70 seats out of a total of 243 seats in the state assembly.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address two election meetings on October 23 at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur and Hisua in Nawada to seek support for the anti-NDA grouping.

