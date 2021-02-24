Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday directed collectors to ensure COVID-19 testing arrangements at the airport and the inter-state borders, especially at Maharashtra border in view of the surge in various cities of Maharashtra.

Addressing the high-level meeting held in his office today, Baghel said that strict compliance with the guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 should be ensured.

"There has been a sharp rise in a number of COVID cases in various cities of Maharashtra including Delhi, Mumbai, hence Collectors of all the districts should be alerted and directed to ensure testing arrangements at the airport and the inter-state borders, especially at Maharashtra border," he said.

"Arrangements for COVID test should also be made in hospitals and fine should be imposed on those who do not wear masks in public places," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that frequent announcements should be made at public places, asking people to wear masks, observe physical distance and wash hands from time to time. He has also directed the officials concerned to arrange for a temperature check in public places.

"By ensuring compliance to these preventive measures, we have succeeded in the containment of COVID infection to a great extent, and now in future as well, we would successfully prevent and contain corona infection by ensuring strict compliance to the preventive measures," Baghel said.

Health Minister T S Singhdev, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Subrat Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Renu G Pillay, Director of National Health Mission Dr Priyanka Shukla, Director Health Neeraj Bansod and Deputy Secretary in Chief Minister Secretariat Soumya Chaurasia were also present in the meeting.

The state health minister said that screening of passengers arriving at the airport has already started. (ANI)

