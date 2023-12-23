New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and discuss various schemes related to the development of the state.

"Today in New Delhi, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo met PM Narendra Modi. During this, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were also present," Chhattisgarh CMO posted on X.

Vishnu Deo also wrote on X, "Today in New Delhi, after paying a courtesy visit to the illustrious Prime Minister of the country, respected Narendra Modi ji, there was a detailed discussion regarding various public welfare schemes related to the development, progress and public interest of Chhattisgarh and received his guidance."

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the double engine government of BJP will establish new dimensions of service, good governance, public welfare and development in the state," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Sai along with Deputy Chief Ministers also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar [{d3cd9a5a-b0d0-4a32-9443-222d149836ad:intradmin/ANI-20231223083632.jpg}]

"Today, a courtesy meeting was held with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice President's residence in New Delhi. His excellent ideas and knowledge of the constitutional process are certainly impressive," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Vishnu Sai took oath of officer at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on December 13.

Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. (ANI)

