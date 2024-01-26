Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai unfurled the National Flag at Lal Bagh ground in Jagdalpur.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

Also Read | Bihar Political Crisis: Tension Deepens Between CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Amid New Government Rumours.

CM Sai also extended greetings to the people of the state on the special occasion.

"Congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of Republic Day. This is my first Republic Day celebration after assuming the state's top post office. I am fortunate that I have been provided with such a golden opportunity," said the Chief Minister while addressing the public gathering.

Also Read | US Aviation Regulator Restricts Boeing 737 Max Aircraft Production, Here's How it Impacts Indian Airlines.

Meanwhile, Republic Day was celebrated with great fervour and glee across the country.

Celebrations in the national capital commenced with Prime Minister Modi arriving at the National War Memorial this morning where he paid floral tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath and concluded with the National Anthem.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path and a military band standing at the National Emblem played the National Anthem. The National Emblem, the Lion Captial of Sarnath, which is placed on a high pedestal representing a stupa is just across the saluting dias of Kartavya Path.

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path.At the close of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic Day Parade Chief Guest France President Emmanuel Macron were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The people watching the parade were thrilled at the stunning show of courage in the Indian motorcycle display and air show which marked the end of the parade.

For the first time ever, an all-women tri-service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)